The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated N20bn lodged in 103 bank accounts belonging to Lagos socialite and businessman, Mallinson Ukatu, who is being held in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for drug dealing.

The drug agency has also filed 23-count charges against the socialite and his six companies, before the Federal High Court, Abuja, The Punch reported.

The charges were signed by the director, prosecution and legal services, J. Sunday, J. Obi, Bridget Viasimah, J. Aernan and the Prosecuting Counsel, Mike Kassa, on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

NDLEA seized Ukatu's 25 properties

Meanwhile, the drug agency had earlier obtained an interim seizure of 25 properties belonging to Ukatu who was arrested for allegedly importing tramadol valued at N3bn into the country.

The businessman was also alleged to have laundered $260, 268.25 in Access Bank Plc’s account no. 0076058733 belonging to NISPO Porcelain Company Limited between January 1, 2017 and October 14, 2021.

