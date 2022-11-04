There will be no verdict on Ayodele Fayose's alleged fraud case until the second month of 2023

The former Ekiti state governor has been in a court battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since 2018

Several witnesses have been docked during his trial and non has been found valid by the federal high court to pin down Osokomole as he is fondly called

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will have to wait until January 2023 before getting a proper court trial for former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose who the commission is prosecuting for alleged money laundering.

According to Daily Nigerian, Fayose is prosecuted for an alleged N6.9bn fraud at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The federal high court in Lagos state adjourned Fayose's trial until January 31 and February 1, 2023. Photo: Ayodele Fayose

On Friday, November 4, the federal high court in Lagos adjourned Fayose's trial until January 31 and February 1 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that his trial was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 but stalled due to a mix-up in dates.

Both counsels of the prosecutor and the defendant met and agreed on a new date.

Fayose's alleged fraud case is in its fourth year and already certain to enter its fifth year by 2023 since the EFCC arraigned him in October 2018.

Since then, the former Ekiti state governor has been brought before several judges who have tried him and witnesses who have testified against him.

Fayose has since pleaded not guilty with roughly 11 testifiers against Osokomole, as his supporters fondly call him.

Source: Legit.ng