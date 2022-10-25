Political office holders, public and judicial officers are set to get salary increments, according to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

The chairman of the RMAFC, Mohammed Bello Shehu, said the review of their salaries is long overdue

Shehu lamented that middle-level workers in the NNPC and CBN earn more than judges, noting that judicial officers are poorly paid

FCT, Abuja - Public, political and judicial officers in Nigeria are set to enjoy salary increments as the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) announced moves to review their remuneration.

The commission's chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu, disclosed this when he visited the acting chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, in his office in Abuja.

Shehu explained that the Nigerian constitution (paragraph 32(D) of part 1 to the third schedule) empowers the RMAFC to determine the remuneration appropriate to the country's political, public and judicial office holders.

When last was salary of Nigerian president, others review?

According to the RMAFC boss, the last time the remuneration review for political, public and judicial office holders was carried out was in 2008.

He said the salaries are now overdue for review.

Why salaries of political, public and judicial office holders have to be increased - RMAFC

The RMAFC boss, Shehu said the poor remuneration of public, political and judicial office holders has exposed them to corrupt tendencies, The Nation reported.

“The salaries of members of the House is even worse but because they claim they are independent they packaged all sorts of allowances," Shehu was quoted as saying.

He said some magistrates earn N150,000 per month, without housing and transportation allowances, adding that they have very difficult conditions of service.

The RMAFC boss said increasing the salaries of the judicial officers is for the national good, stressing that the review is long overdue.

Some middle-level workers in CBN earn more than judges - Shehu

Shehu further stated that middle-level workers in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC Limited) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earn more than judges.

He added that staff in some agencies like the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will "never disclose their salary to you”.

While the salary of a serving minister is N500,000 with a housing allowance of 200 percent of the basic, a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank got a gratuity of N500 million when he left, according to the RMAFC boss.

He promised that the commission will produce fair and credible remuneration for the affected officers.

List of those who salaries will be increased and what they currently earn:

President and others at the national level

The President - N14,058,820 per annum

The Vice President - N12,126,290 per annum

Ministers, SGF, HoS, Chairmen of Constitutional bodies - N7,801,640:00 per annum

Ministers of State and members of Constitutional bodies - N7,536,683 per annum

Special Advisers including speech writers - N7,091,493 per annum

Note that the figures above are the annual basic salaries, excluding their entitled allowances

DG of federal agencies and judicial officers

Director-General/Auditor General, Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General/Executive Secretaries/Chief Executives of Parastatals, Agencies and Government Companies, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners - N7,414,580:25 per annum (this includes annual basic salary and regular allowances)

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) - N6,727,944:99

Justices of the Supreme Court/President, Court of Appeal - N10,899,284

Note that the above includes annual basic salary and regular allowances

The National Assembly and State governors

The Senate President - N8,694,848:75

Deputy Senate President - N8,082,083:65

Senator - N12,766,320:00

Speaker House of Representatives - N4,954,220:00

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives - N4,574,068:50

Members, House of Representatives - N9,529,038:06

State Governors - N7,782,967:50

Deputy Governors - N7,392,752:50.

Governor Sanwo-Oul approves salary increase for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved a salary increase for all workers in the state.

While the governor did not disclose the actual amount or increase made to the workers' salary, he said his action will surpass that of the federal government which has pegged the national minimum wage at N30,000.

Sanwo-Olu also noted that Lagos state is a pacesetter and the first in setting the standard which is expected to be emulated by other states.

