The Nigerian government, through one of its agencies, NASENI, is currently training some youths in Cross River state

The young men and women who are 100 in total, are learning modern methods of electrical installation and maintenance

NASENI has been commended by the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance for embarking on the initiative

Calabar - The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has commended the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for training 100 youths in the modern methods of electrical installation and maintenance in Cross River state.

The president of CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Domini, in a statement sent to Legit.ng said such initiative will create jobs and address unemployment in the state beyond.

Tool kits distributed to the beneficiaries at the NASENI youth empowerment training in Cross River state. Photo credit: @NASENIHQ

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I commend the federal government for this timely and well-thought out initiative. It is the right step in the right direction.

“NASENI has shown time and again that they care for young people and they have shown commitment in developing them. We commend them and encourage them to continue on this path.

“This shows that the agency has the nation's youths at heart and we also call on all other federal government agencies to emulate NASENI in empowering the youths.”

Legit.ng gathered that the five days training that is taking place at the Construction and Fabrication Academy of West Africa Building in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, began on Monday, October 24.

Participants for the training who are majorly electricians were selected across the local government areas of the state.

Photos released from the training shows beneficiaries kitted in safety coats, helmets, and safety boots as they are being tutored.

NASENI also provided toolboxes that will be given to the beneficiaries at the end of the training.

The agency officials said the toolboxes will aid the beneficiaries to provide quality and improved services that will enable them to compete in modern times.

Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, NASENI Executive Vice Chairman, and Chief Executive, at the opening ceremony, said the training is part of the federal government's directive to build skills among youth and artisans that will create jobs and address unemployment.

Some of the participants said they are happy with the training and are prepared to make the best use of the opportunity it presents to them.

They said the skills that will be gained from the training, will help improve their work and expand their business which will allow for job creation among young persons in the state.

