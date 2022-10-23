To boost the education sector and professionalism among teachers in Nigeria, the third edition of the Teachers' Naija Reality TV Show has just kicked off

The show which started on Saturday, October 19, saw the admission of 19 teachers selected from across different parts of the country

Enuagwuna Ubaka, the convener of the show said he hopes to change the narrative of the teaching profession in Nigeria

A total of 19 housemates were admitted into the third edition of Teachers Naija, the Nigerian reality teachers' TV show which kicked off on Saturday, October 19.

The housemates - all teachers nominated from various parts of the country are vying for over N20 million worth of prizes including cash, Legit.ng gathers.

19 teachers have been admitted as housemates into the Teachers' Naija Show with the hope of winning N20 million worth of prizes. Photo: Uju Ifechi

Source: UGC

A third edition, this year's Naija Teachers' reality show themed, 'The Smart Teacher', will reward the winning teacher with a cash prize of N10 million.

Organised by Anub Media, the first and second runners-up on the show will get N7 million and N5 million respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Enuagwuna Ubaka, the convener who spoke at the opening ceremony for the show said his team hopes to change the narrative of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Ubaka's words:

“The show is about letting people know that teachers deserve more and that what is being given currently is not commensurate with what they are giving to society.

“I mean these are the people that train the future generation and they deserve to be recognised. If other shows give out a lot of money to their participants, I think teachers deserve more because they have more impact.”

The convener revealed that the housemates were selected randomly across the country with priority based on their intellectual capabilities.

He noted that the selected housemates would be required to carry out mental-based tasks in the house.

He added:

“For you to come into the house you must be very smart so we’re giving them tasks that will test their mental capabilities and we have professional judges that will also look at how strong they are mental.

"We have mental-based tasks, so questions, and research and exercises that will drill them."

Housemates speak

Speaking about making it to the teachers' house, one of the contestants, Mbadugha Dorcas, confirmed that she was motivated by the wins of the previous housemates.

A nursery school teacher from Port Harcourt, Dorcas said:

“I saw the show last year and this year and I felt if I participate in the show, I have a lot to learn from my fellow teachers from the different parts of the country.

"We’ll also learn from what will be taught in the house, it’s all about learning and that’s why I love the show."

For Richard Nnanna - a Lagos-based science teacher - the teachers’ ability to showcase their talents and express themselves more freely would change the education sector in Nigeria.

Nnanna said:

“The show gives exposure and exposure simply means people who don’t have knowledge of the issues that we have in society.

"By watching the show and getting to learn one or two things from there, stakeholders and more sponsors will buy into education because they’re seeing things that they’re not used to."

3 Nigerian female teachers win money, house, scholarships, others

Three persons have emerged as winners at the second edition of the Naija Teachers' Reality TV Show which came to an end on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

All the winners received cash gifts and various consolation prizes including a 2-bedroom flat for the overall winner of the show.

The winners would also be treated to an all-expenses trip to an exotic tourist location within Nigeria.

Full list: To boost Nigeria’s education, 20 housemates nominated for Naija Teachers show

Twenty Nigerian teachers were admitted as housemates into the Naija Teachers' Reality Show which took place in Abuja.

The housemates are competing against each other to win N4.5 million and a 2-bedroom flat worth N35 million.

These 20 Nigerian teachers would remain in the house from August 3 to August 22, performing various tasks.

Source: Legit.ng