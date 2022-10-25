Teachers working in Kebbi state might be getting the opportunity to retire from service at the age of 65

The disclosure was made by the governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu during a meeting with leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Kebbi

According to the governor, a committee has been set up by his administration to work out the modalities for that

The governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, October 24, announced that his administration has set up a committee that would work out modalities for an appropriate retirement age for teachers in the state.

Bagudu while declaring the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian labour Congress open, said the retirement age for teachers in the state would be set at 65.

Governor Atiku Abubakar has said his administration will set the retirement age for teachers in the state at 65. Photo: Abubakar Bagudu

The governor noted that his administration would also look into the possibility of paying leave grants to workers on or before October 31.

A well-deserved relationship with members of the Nigerian Labour Congress

He also confirmed that there has been a mutual relationship between his government and the labour unions and congresses in the state.

His words:

“This action has reduced the enormous power of the governor and his deputy and devolved same to commissioners and heads of ministries, departments and agencies."

