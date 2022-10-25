Following the recent rampaging flooding across Nigeria, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-economic Rights (CALSER) has said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has lived up to expectations.

The Centre, which made this known at a world press conference in Abuja today, said its Human Rights and Disaster Management team carried out an extensive analysis of responses and interventions to the natural disaster in the country.

In its assessment report, the executive director of CALSER, Cecilia Ikechukwu admitted that NEMA has risen to the occasion with critical relief for Nigerians in distress.

Ikechukwu noted that the interventionist agency donated over 400 trailer loads of relief materials to the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory to cushion the effect of the flooding.

Her words:

"The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) swung into action to alleviate the suffering of victims of the flood.

"They distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to support persons affected across the different states.

"The items included the president’s special intervention involving the release of assorted grains from silos."

Continuing, the executive director of CALSER noted that NEMA distributed relief materials, an equivalent of 400 trailer loads of grains to all states of the federation and the FCT.

Some of the efforts by NEMA to flood victims

This, according to Ikechukwu is a statement of fact and has been verified by CALSER's independent assessors.

She added:

"In Ondo state for example 2,100 bags of 50kg maize; 1,774 bags of 50kg sorghum; 3,948 bags of 25kg garri; 1,000 bags of 10kg rice; 1,000 bags of 10kg beans; 1,000 bags of 10kg maize; 75 bags of 20kg salt; 75 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs); 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

"The non-food items comprised 7,350 pieces of nylon mats; 1,000 pieces of treated mosquito nets; 600 cartons of bath soap; 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade (5 yards); 1,000 pieces of children’s clothing; 1,000 pieces of women’s wear and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear."

Further speaking, Ikechukwu said CALSER also acknowledged the assistance of International groups such as the US Agency for International Development (USAID) which provided $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by the unprecedented flooding.

The Centre, therefore, appealed to the State Emergency Management Agencies to imbibe the spirit of transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties towards ensuring that citizens affected by this are properly taken care of.

The way forward against further incidents of flooding

To avert a future reoccurrence, CALSER, however, advised both the state and federal governments to build canals and dams to help in controlling the water levels, especially in Adamawa and Benue, to contain the water released from Ladgo Dam in Cameroon.

She said:

"Dredging of the major rivers to allow for easy passage of water. Improved drainage of waterways to avoid obstructions."

