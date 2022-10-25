The commuters are in for a new headache as Fuel queues return to Lagos state following supply shortages

Long queues have returned to filling stations in the southwestern state, and its environs, following the alleged scarcity of petroleum products

Meanwhile, it was gathered that only a few stations are openly selling the product, but mostly to customers with jerry cans while the rest are closed

Petrol shortage has reportedly begun in Lagos state, as long queues emerged in some filling stations on Monday, October 24.

According to Sahara Reporters, some filling stations, especially independent marketers, did not have the product to sell to motorists and other consumers, while those with commercial stocks increased their prices, ranging between N200 and N250 per litre, depending on location.

Fuel shortage hits Lagos, long queue resurfaces in filling stations. Photo credit: BusinessDay

Source: Facebook

Confirming the development, the national operations controller, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Mr. Mike Osatuyi, attributed the scarcity to unsteady supply in the past few days.

He told Vanguard that as a result of the unsteady supply, depots prices had risen to between N175 and N180 per litre in Lagos and its environs.

He said;

“The situation has culminated in higher prices at the depots. Our members, who find it difficult to get the product, pay between N175 – N185 per litre. Consequently, we are compelled to sell at higher prices in order to cover cost.”

Fuel scarcity bites harder in other major states

The president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Debo Ahmed had on Monday, October 24, attributed the petrol scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs on the supply gap the blockade created.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, earlier said the current fuel scarcity in Abuja and other surrounding states is caused by the inability of fuel trucks to have access to Lokoja roads.

The regulatory body said the roads were flooded.

