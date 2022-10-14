The Appeal Court ruling discharging Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, has sparked wild jubilations in some southeast states

In Owerri such, people were celebrating and ordering for drinks following the news from the Nigerian capital, Abuja

In Aba, supporters of IPOB trooped to the streets singing and dancing to celebrate the appelate court ruling

Owerri - A report by Punch newspaper indicates that there was jubilation in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Thursday evening, October 13 when news filtered in that an Appeal Court had discharged the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the report, across parts of Owerri such as Imo State University junction area, Ikenegbu, Amakohia, Orji, Okigwe road and flyover junction, people were celebrating and ordering for drinks following the development.

Nnamdi Kanu's discharge by the Appeal Court has sparked jubilations in Owerri and Aba. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

At flyover junction, a commercial driver was seen shouting and honking that Nnamdi Kanu had been freed at last.

He said:

“Victory at last. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been freed. It is victory for Biafra.”

At IMSU junction, groups of youths were seen at different quarters shouting and singing following the development.

One of them was heard saying:

“Victory has come to Ala Igbo at last. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a free man. There won’t be sit-at-home again. Glory be to God.”

Jubilation in Aba over Nnamdi Kanu's discharge

Similarly, a video posted by Punch newspaper showed supporters of celebrating the Appeal Court ruling on the streets of Aba, Abia state.

The supporters were celebrating the court verdict which discharged Kanu on Thursday, October 13.

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader discharged, not acquitted, says AGF Malami

Meanwhile, the federal government on Thursday, October 13 reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the terrorism charge it preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

He also said issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, adding that the federal government would exploit the appropriate legal options and also communicate same to the public.

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome writes Buhari, seeks ‘political solution’

Recall that Mike Ozekhome, the chief counsel to Kanu recently wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding the immediate release of his client.

In the letter dated Monday, October 3, Ozekhome premised his petition on the need to seek a political solution to the travails of the embattled IPOB leader.

The letter, which has in copy Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice, Ozekhome asked the president to direct the AGF to facilitate the release.

