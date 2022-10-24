NIDCOM has disclosed that the Nigerian, Dunchi Lar, who was jailed in the UAE, violated the social media law of the country

The commission disclosed that Law videoed someone in the Arab nation and uploaded it on Twitter without the consent of the person, which the person has complained

However, Law, who was sentenced on October 12, has 15 days ultimatum to appeal the judgement, and the commission has assured her moral and consular supports

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has clarified that the Nigerian lady, Dunchi Lar, was convicted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) laws for recording and circulating an “offensive” video on social media.

According to NiDCom on its verified Twitter page on Sunday, October 23, the UAE cyber law frown on taking video or photograph of someone without his or her consent and posting such content on social media.

Why Nigerian was jailed in Dubai?

The statement added that the penalty for the offence is one-year imprisonment or a fine of approximately $69,000 and $137,000 or both jail term and fine.

However, Lar made and tweeted the viral video of the UAE official at the airport.

NiDCom added that the same law also applied to eavesdropping, recording, photographing, or disclosing audio or video communication of a person without his or her consent, taking photographs or video of a dead person or accident victims without such person's consent.

According to the state:

“She was sentenced on the 12th of October and has 15 days to appeal the judgment.

“Ms Dunchi Lar can still appeal the ruling and has been assured of moral and consular support by the Nigerian Mission in Dubai.”

