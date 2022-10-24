Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun state now has its youngest Ph.D. holder in the person of Dr Priscilla Asikhia

Priscilla recently graduated from the university where she studied Human Resources and Personnel Administration at the age of 25

The Nigerian youth who began university education at 15 years, bagged Bachelor’s degree at 19 and went on to earn a Master’s degree at 22

A young and obviously talented Nigerian lady, Priscilla Asikhia, has set a seemingly unbeatable academic record with her achievements.

Priscilla (25 years old) who recently graduated from Babcock University, Ilisan, Ogun state, bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.).

Dr. Priscilla Asikhia is one of Nigeria's youngest doctors (Photo: Dr. Priscilla Asikhia)

10 years of serious study

On her LinkedIn profile, Priscilla recounted how she achieved success through 10 years of painstaking study which resulted in earning a Ph.D. degree.

She stated:

“...successive 10-year education has given me a grounded knowledge of Educational Research, Administration, and Human Resources.”

Priscilla who started her university education at the age of 15, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration by the time she turned 19.

Poised to achieve even more, she graduated from her Master’s programme in Business Administration and Management at 22 and went on with her Ph.D. studies in Human Resources and Personnel Administration shortly after.

Priscilla successfully concluded her Ph.D. at age 25, a feat that has made her the university's youngest Ph.D. holder.

The young lady who is also now one of Nigeria's youngest doctors said:

“I am happy to say that I have just received a Ph.D. degree, making me Babcock University’s youngest Ph.D. graduate. The achievement belongs entirely to God."

She spoke further:

"Through the knowledge gained in these past years, I believe I can add value to the nation and the world at large.

"A 2-year work experience at Emzor pharmaceuticals as an HR and Unified payments as a Business Operation Specialist, has given me the opportunity to practice what has been learned in these past years.

"Trust me, it hasn't been easy. Having to combine work and school at a very young age has been tasking but all glory to God for being with me all the way.

"I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me" (Philippians 4:13) is the verse of the scripture that keeps me going."

