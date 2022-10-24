A 20-year-old girl, Precious Leonard, has finally reunited with her family shortly after she got missing

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations officer, has announced the reunion of a 20-year-old girl and her family.

The young girl identified as Precious Leonard was earlier found wandering in the streets by the Police.

Upon interrogation, the young girl could not remember anything about herself except her name and age.

She was subsequently taken to the Police station while news about her was announced on Twitter.

In an update on the situation, Benjamin revealed that the young girl has been reunited with her family.

Social media reactions

Enilexx said:

"Well done to @PoliceNG too. Like I’ve always said, the improvement of our society remains a function of how well we all collaborate to make things better. This is very gratifying and gladdening."

Godson Abumu wrote:

"Just imagine if Twitter was still banned in Nigeria what would’ve happened?"

Ogochukwu Monyei reacted:

"This is the same platform @Twitter the APC govt banned for over 6 months in Nigeria. Nothing wey we no see with this APC administration. Aboki leave Nama say na to come lead we human beings, we all don see the result. Bag of Rice #42k, constable salary."

Joe Wills added:

"Thank you, Sir. For once, I feel certain appreciation for the Nigerian police force, as simple as this is."

Moralist commented:

"This social media is really making police job more easier and convenient. Good job Mr ben."

