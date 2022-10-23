Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has addressed the different negative reports against him by some section of the media.

The cleric made the statement while addressing his church members on Sunday.

He said many people now have negative mindsets against him because of the lies peddled against him by “a particular platform.”

Suleman however vowed to nab the owners of the platform, saying “You can’t run for too long, I am already at your doorstep.”

Some Nigerians had taken to social media to ask “Why always Apostle Suleman?” after the cleric was attacked by gunmen on Friday.

However, Suleman addressed some of the issues raised by his critics on Sunday.

He labeled his critics as impatient people who always talk so fast without waiting for the conclusion of a matter.

