Bayelsa, Otuoke - The hometown of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Otuoke, Bayelsa state, is the latest victim of the ongoing flood that has spread through 34 of the 36 states in Nigeria.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the Otuoke community has a long history of flood attacks, leading to the loss of lives and properties over the years.

The horrific flood was reported to have affected the residents of the ex-president in 2021. Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Meanwhile, community residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the annual reoccurrence of floods.

Legit.ng gathered that the River Orashi, Taylor, and Epie creeks overflow in Rivers state had been the major cause of their predicament.

It was also revealed that the residents of the ex-President also suffered a serious flooding attack, a similar occurrence to that of 2012.

Residents react to incessant flooding Otuoke

Azibalua Oru, a community resident, lamented that the flood had caused damage to the community, and people could barely gain passage to their respective homes.

Oru appealed to the federal government and the emergency response agencies to come to their aid.

He revealed that deadly reptiles had been scattered around the communities, a major threat to residents.

Similarly, another resident, Emmanuel Peter said since the beginning of the flood, they have been unable to leave their homes.

He said thieves now patrol around homes to loot their food and other valuables in the home.

Peter, like Oru, also called on the federal government to send intervention and rescue teams to help salvage the situation.

Meanwhile, the Federal University Otuoke campus was also hit by the flood, with residents confirming that this year's flood had a more damaging impact than the flood incident in 2012 when the flood incident was drastic.

