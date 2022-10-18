A cute rat has been seen in a viral video turning round the floor after it strayed into the NDLEA-exhibited room

The rat was described as cute by one of the staff of the NDLEA, who was speaking in the background of the video

Another staff disclosed that the rat had tasted the exhibit seized from offenders of the law and it got high

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The exhibit room of the Nigeria drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA) is not well protected, as a video has shown a rat getting its way into the room.

In the 1:45 minutes video that was posted by The Nation on its verified Twitter, it is obvious that the rat has tasted the exhibit drugs kept in the room as it was seen just turning around faster.

In the background of the video, a voice, while reacting, said that the rat has tasted an exhibited drug while another says, “this rat is cute.”

Following the voice is another that “the rat is high”, “it has tasted the exhibit”.

The NDLEA is the government agency that is saddled with the responsibility of cleaning up the country from Indian hemp, cannabis, cocaine and other hard drugs.

The agency is headed by Mohammed Buba Marwa, a former military governor of Lagos state, who is always remembered for his disciplinary establishment in the state, War Against Indiscipline (WAI).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng