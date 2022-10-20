The National Industrial Court has halted the proposed strike by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria

This was contained in an enrollment order granted by the industrial court and jointly signed by the presiding judge and registrar

Recall that the parliamentary union having resumed from the last strike in June 2022 threatened to proceed on another round of indefinite strike

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has approached the industrial court, Abuja division stopping the proposed strike by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) from proceeding as scheduled after Thursday, October 20.

This was contained in an enrollment order granted on the Tuesday, October 18 'Motion Exparte' by the industrial court and jointly signed by the presiding judge, I.S. Galadima and registrar, Diana Agbenu Eko Esq.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had intervened in the situation in June 2022. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: UGC

The commission prayed for the following orders and subsequently the judge adjourned the case to Tuesday, October 25.

1. An interim injunction restraining both parties, agents, offices and officers or privies from embarking on continuing with their earlier suspended strike, both at NASS and NASC pending the determination of motion on notice filed"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. An order directing all parties in the suite to maintain status quo ante bellum at the date or filing this suite pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice filed in the suit.

3. An order directing the defendant not to lock up the claimant premises at plot 664 T.O.S. Benson crescent, off Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala way, Utako district, Abuja and the National Assembly complex Abuja, where the claimant has her other staffs.

The motion ex-parte and affidavit in support was sworn by Chioma Uche, Esq, and heard by Abdul A. Ibrahim, SAN who stood for the applicant.

The defendant was given 7 days to file and respond to its pleadings to the motion on notice, as the case was adjourned for substantive hearing of pending motion and determination of the suit filed by NASC on Tuesday, October 25.

Recall that the parliamentary union having resumed from the last strike in June 2022 threatened to proceed on another round of indefinite strike after Thursday, October 20 over payments of allowances, as all truce avenues explored by their employees, the NASC was futile.

After meeting with Senate President Lawan, PASAN suspends strike

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the initial industrial action embarked upon by PASAN was suspended on Tuesday, June 14.

Sunday Sabiyi, the chairman of PASAN, announced the suspension after the intervention of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Sabiyi, however, noted that if the agreements reached with the Senate leadership are not implemented, the workers will resume the strike.

PASAN condemns move by NILDS to proscribe association

Recall that in November 2020, PASAN had condemned the move by the management of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to proscribe the association.

The association also condemned the suspension of her member from service by the institute.

In a communique signed by the then chairman of the association, Muhammad Sanusi, PASAN called for the immediate reversal of the "anti-labour" actions by NILDS.

Source: Legit.ng