Supporters and followers of Nnamdi Kanu are still reeling in the joy of his discharge and acquittance by the appeal court

This is as a man reportedly set his car ablaze in celebration of the embattled IPOB leader's release

The incident, which generated missed reactions, was said to have happened in Onitsha South

A man has reportedly set his motor ablaze to celebrate the court release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a leader of a separatist nationalist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The development trailed a judgement on Thursday, October 13, by the appeal court sitting in Abuja.

Recall that Kanu is being prosecuted by the federal government for 15 count charges bordering, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed during his separatist campaigns.

Nnamdi Kanu was acquainted by an appeal court in Abuja on Thursday, October 13.

But a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal said the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try him in view of his abduction and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU convention and protocol on extradition.

More than an eyeshow

In a video which was sighted by Legit.ng on social media, a man who was said to have earlier vowed to burn his motor when the IPOB leader was released reportedly fulfilled his promise.

According to a report by The Talk, the incident happened in Onitsha south, Mass Transit, close to Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu state, though this publication could not immediately authenticate the place and time this happened.

Jubilation in Owerri

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in Owerri, the Imo state capital, on Thursday evening, October 13, when news filtered in that an Appeal Court had discharged the detained Kanu.

According to the report, across parts of Owerri such as Imo State University junction area, Ikenegbu, Amakohia, Orji, Okigwe road and flyover junction, people were celebrating and ordering for drinks following the development. At flyover junction, a commercial driver shouted and honked that Nnamdi Kanu had been freed at last.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

