The industrial action embarked upon by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has been suspended

Sunday Sabiyi, the chairman of PASAN, announced the suspension of the strike on Tuesday, June 14

Sabiyi, however, noted that if the agreements reached with the Senate leadership are not implemented, the workers will resume the strike

Abuja - The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) of the National Assembly has suspended its one-week-long strike.

PASAN's chairman, Sunday Sabiyi, who addressed the workers on Tuesday, June 14, said the decision was made following some agreements reached with the leadership of the Senate, The Nation reports.

The NASS workers threatened to resume the strike if agreements reached are not implemented

However, the association's staff vowed to resume the industrial action if the said agreements were not implemented by the end of July.

Workers block NASS gate over minimum wage, others

The staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission had blocked the main entrance into the National Assembly Complex.

The workers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had on Friday, June 3, warned that they will commence an indefinite strike on Monday.

They accused the management of the National Assembly of reneging on a Memorandum of Understanding to fully implement the revised condition of service and the training and re-Training of staff.

They were also asking for the payment of arrears of Minimum wage, leave grant and other allowances. The workers blocked the gate with their coastal bus and human shield. They vowed that the strike would be total and indefinite.

Battleline drawn as Buhari, Malami sue NASS at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had sued the National Assembly at the Supreme Court over the controversial section 84(12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

President Buhari and Malami are seeking the apex court's interpretation of the clause in the new legislation.

In the suit, the plaintiff mentioned the National Assembly as the sole defendant. The president and AGF Malami are seeking an order from the court to strike out the section of the Electoral Act, claiming that it was inconsistent with Nigeria’s constitution.

