Fake NYSC orientation camp has been uncovered by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

The commission on Wednesday disclosed this while noting it shut down 62 illegal degree-awarding institutions in the country

Meanwhile, the commission also noted that it shut down the fake NYSC camp in a bid to tackle corruption in the education sector

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, October 19, said it had shut down 62 illegal degree-awarding institutions in the country.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the commission noted that it closed down a fake NYSC orientation camp in its bid to tackle corruption in the education sector.

ICPC on Wednesday disclosed it has sealed 62 illegal schools awarding degrees and operating a fake NYSC camp. Photo credit: ICPC

Source: Facebook

ICPC takes strong action against the perpetrators

Chairman, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this in Abuja at a Youth Dialogue on Corruption in Tertiary Institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Owasanoye, represented by Hannatu Mohammed, ICPC Board member in-charge of youths, said that the commission had since prosecuted the perpetrators.

He said the ICPC set up the anti-corruption vanguards in schools to push the fight against corruption in the education sector, particularly tertiary institutions.

“The vanguards equip the student members with the capacity to develop zero tolerance for corruption and to inculcate attitudinal change among their fellow students.” Owasanoye said.

Owasanoye hinted further that the ICPC had also conducted a system study and review in the university system to identify operations that provided leeway for corruption to thrive.

He affirmed the commission had since articulated its findings and recommended effective and workable solutions and forwarded it to the minister of education for implementation.

University of Nigeria, ABU top list of Federal universities with the highest budget allocation for 2023

In another report, the federal government has increased its allocations to federal universities across the country.

Details from the 2023 proposed budget analysed by Legit.ng showed that all universities and technical colleges received a higher allocation from the previous year.

You will recall that President Muhammdu Buhari, on Friday, 7 October 2022 submitted to the National Assembly a N20.5 trillion proposed Budget for 2023.

Buhari’s kinsman drags presidency, reveals why 440 of 470 national honourees should be In jail

A former ally and kinsman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, has criticised the President's recent national honours awarded to some Nigerians.

Galadima alleged that no less than 440 of the 470 honourees should be jailed across the country, The Punch reported.

The stalwart of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), while speaking on Arise TV on Friday, October 14, alleged that some of those who bagged the national awards have “doubtful characters.”

Source: Legit.ng