BREAKING: Popular State Orders Students, Public Servants To Start Wearing Native Clothes
by Aanu Adegun
The Ondo state government under the leadership of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered students in both public and private schools to wear native attires on Fridays.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Legit.ng exclusively gathered that this decision was reached during a meeting of the excos on Monday, October 17.
Also, public servants in the state have also been mandated to wear natives on Friday.
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: