Findings by a coalition of civil society organisations have shown that doctors and staffers of the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi were professional in handling of the case of late Apostle Paul Egbon

Musa Attah, the executive director of the Advocate of Social Justice for All expressed worry over claim that the staff of the hospital exhibited neglience in such an emergency case

Attah also said that contrary to reports, Egbon was brought into the facility by two men in an SUV before he was confirmed dead on arrival

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A coalition of civil organisations on Monday, October 17, released its findings on the death of Apostle Paul Egbon, a brother in-law to the former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi over the weekend.

Leading newsmen to the medical centre, Musa Attah, the executive director of the Advocate of Social Justice for All (ASJA) said queired a claim by the former minister that his brother in-law died due to neglience by doctors and health workers on duty on Saturday, October 15.

Apostle Paul Egbon was confirmed dead by doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi on Saturday, October 15. Photo: Osita Chidoka, Premium Times

Source: Twitter

Attah noted that Egbon while denying having chest pain according to the hospital management, had complained of right-sided shoulder pain and six months recurrent shortness of breath.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The attending doctor evaluated him and requested investigations that included; Electrocardiogram (ECG), Echocardiography, fasting lipid profile, Serum electrolyte, urea and creatinine.

"The doctor made effort to ensure the patient had the investigation done by speaking directly with the patients’ Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), particularly the investigation required to enable immediate review of the patient."

Stating that the deceased did not return to the medical facilty, Attah investigations showed that Egbon was brought to the hospital's emergency unit in the early hours of Saturday by two men in an SUV.

His words:

"The two doctors working in the emergency at that time evaluated the patient and confirmed him dead.

"From our findings, the doctor on duty invited the elderly man that accompanied the corpse to the hospital into the ER consulting room, explained his findings and broke the unfortunate news to him. Another relation who happened to be a medical doctor joined them at that juncture.

He added that the doctor, as show of empathy filled out the appropriate form and handed it over to a hospital staff to lead the dead patient relations who were three in number to the mortuary.

He continued:

"They however opted to have a session of Christian prayers, while they did so, they were then joined by Osita Chidoka who was identifed as the brother-in-law to the late patient.

"After a while, the relations accepted to take the corpse to the mortuary. At this time, the emergency room doctor took the relations to the mortuary to ensure a seamless process of handover of the corpse to the mortuary staff"

DSS attacks former minister over comment on insecurity, reveals what he lacks

The Department of State Service (DSS) had told the former minister of aviation Osita Chidoka that he lacks the knowledge of intelligence operation.

Chidoka had some days ago claimed that the lopsided appointment of security chiefs is affecting the fight against insecurity in the country.

The former minister claimed that security is gravely implicated because of the failure of the government to manage diversity in the country.

Osita Chidoka reveals the truth behind the rumour about Goodluck Jonathan's 2023 presidential ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former minister of aviation under the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Osita Chidoka, said that the ex-president learnt his lesson from his first tenure as Nigeria's president.

Osita, while reacting to the rumour on the second coming of the ex-president, said that Jonathan would boldly make a proper declaration to run for the position if he was interested in the position.

The ex-minister's comment followed the social media claims that the former president would be contesting for the number 1 position in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng