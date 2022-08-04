The Department of State Service (DSS) has told the former minister of aviation Osita Chidoka that he lacks the knowledge of intelligence operation

Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation, has been asked not to comment on security matters by the Department of State Service (DSS) because he lacks the knowledge.

Chidoka, according to The Cable, a few days ago on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, opined that the “massive failure to manage our national diversity” has “grave implications” for the security agencies.

How lopsided selection of security chiefs is affecting the fight against insecurity - former minister

The former minister added that the lopsided selection of security chiefs has an impact on the fight against insecurity.

“The security agencies — many people forget that they are recruited on a state-by-state basis, so every state is represented,” he said.

He argued that the selection of security chiefs creates problems in the sense that when the people from other sections of the country started to take an unnecessary attitude to work.

But in his reaction to the comment, the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the former minister lacks the competence to speak on “intelligence practice”.

“Mr Chidoka spoke as a politician and the DSS does not join issues with politicians,” the statement reads.

