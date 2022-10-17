Nureni Kekereowo, a 20-year-old SS 3 student, has been reportedly used for ritual by his friends in the Temu community in Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA, Epe Lagos

Daniel and Sunday, who are also teenagers and Nureni's friends, invite Nureni to a feast, and he sleeps off after eating in their place

Nureni wakes up to see a calabash on his head, his neck becomes stiff after that, and he dies in pain not after he made the revelation at his aunty's shop

Epe, Lagos - Tension has enveloped the Temu community in the Ikosi-Ejinrin local council development area of Epe in Lagos state over the death of Nureni Kekereowo, a 20-year-old student

Kekereowo, who is a senior secondary school 3 student, reportedly died on October 12, after he disclosed that his friends, whom he identified as Daniel, 19 and Sunday, another teenager, allegedly used him for ritual, The Punch reported.

Lagos teenager dies after friends set calabash on his head Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

How did ritualists kill teenager in Lagos?

Before giving up the ghost, Kekereowo disclosed that the 2 friends invited him over for food, and he slept off after eating the meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the report, he woke up to see a calabash on his head.

Olatunji Ajao, a resident, said that Epe community was in pain while narrating the ordeal, stating that he died the following day.

Are there ritualist in Lagos?

He said:

"He said they put something on his head and that was how his neck became stiff and he could not turn it. He was in pain throughout the time he was unconscious till he died. The boys are not indigenes of this town; they are from Calabar, Cross River State.”

Atinuke, a victim's relative, said Kekereowo was unconscious when the culprits brought him to her shop on Friday, October 7.

Lagos governor receives FG thumbs to build airport in Lekki

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has approved the planned Lekki international airport by the Lagos state government.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received the letter of approval from the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, September 11.

The letter was presented to the governor on behalf of the federal government at the ongoing Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit at the Eko Hotel and Suites at Victoria Island.

Source: Legit.ng