16 young Nigerian men who were arrested in Ghana recently have deported and handed over to Nigerian authorities

Ghana Economic and Financial Crime raided their residences and accused them of cybercrime before their deportation

The returnees were received by Nigerian immigration officers at the Seme Border led by a senior officer

Seme Border - Sixteen young Nigerians have been deported by the Ghanaian government for engaging in cybercrime, Vanguard newspaper reports.

According to the report, the 16 young men were arrested in Ghana when operatives attached to Ghana Economic and Financial Crime raided their residences.

The Bawa-led EFCC in Nigeria has made the country too hot for 'yahoo' boys in recent times. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

The returnees who were received by immigration officers led by the Comptroller, Seme boarder Command, Chukwuemeka Dika, said they were arrested by Ghanaian authorities who raided their residence and deported them.

One of the deportees, a 19-year-old boy from Anambra state said:

“It was my friend who connected me to another of his friend that brought me to Ghana. He promised to help me secure a job for me as a mechanic and when I make money; I will go back to my country.”

Speaking on the development, Dike said the 16 deportees were accused by the Ghana Economic And Financial Crime of getting involved in cybercrime.

His words:

“We have discovered that some of them were lured into such criminal activities but others went with the mind of “get rich quick” mentality that the youths are developing currently.

“Some of them are victims, in the sense that they were deceived in the process. Unfortunately, when they get there they are exposed to something different, and they don’t get the actual bargain they were given when leaving the chores of the country.

“Investigation also revealed that they left the country through illegal routes, through the sea, and went into some west African countries, most of them travelled without genuine travel documents.

“So when they got to Ghana they became prey to the authorities, it was easy for the authorities to deport them.

“The deportees were handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service based on the agency partnership and synergy with other embassies and high commissions all over West Africa community.”

He, however, encouraged Nigerians travelling out of the country to get genuine traveller documents as well as have legitimate sources of livelihood.

