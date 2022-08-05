Three young Nigerian men have met their waterloo after carrying out an illegitimate act on the internet

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested recently a corps member, over an alleged cybercrime

The anti-graft agency, the Ilorin Zonal Command revealed it also arrested two other internet fraudsters and recovered huge cash and cars

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adetuberu Adetoyese, who is serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged cybercrime.

The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC made the arrest possible, as disclosed by The commission through a tweet on its Twitter account, on Thursday, August 4.

EFCC nabs Adetuberu Adetoyese, a youth corper, who is serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo State. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

The corper

Adetoyese, 28, who hailed from Ilesa in the Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State, was arrested at Ogele, Eyenkorin, in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara state.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwajuaren, on Thursday, August 4, said the suspect’s arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of Internet fraudsters in the Ilorin metropolis and its environs.

Items recovered

Items reportedly recovered from the suspect included a Lexus car, worth N4m, a laptop, an iPhone 11 Promax and a Samsung S9 Plus.

The EFCC added that:

“In the course of investigation, Adetoyese revealed that he ventured into Yahoo Yahoo in 2016 and had, among other things, built a house and sponsored himself in school with the proceeds of the illegal activities.”

The EFCC further noted that men of the agency, in another separate operation, arrested two other suspected fraudsters at different locations in Ilorin.

“The suspects are Muhammed Soliu and Olayiwola Saheed, an aluminum fabricator,” the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng