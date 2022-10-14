Orji Kalu, a senator representing Abia north, has said that Nigeria is at war because it consumed everything and produced nothing as a nation

The senate chief whip said this during the review of the proposed N20.5 trillion of the 2023 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari last week

The former governor of Abia state lamented that the country's economy is dying and government must cut costs to show its seriousness in rescuing the situation

FCT, Abuja - Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia north and senate chief whip, has called on the federal government to cut the cost of governance and save the country’s economic crisis.

According to Premium Times, the former governor of Abia stated this during reviewing the proposed 2023 budget at the national assembly, noting, "We are at war in Nigeria”.

Orji Kalu says government must cut cost to show seriousness in reviving the economy Photo Credit: Orji Uzor Kalu

What is in Buhari's 2023 budget?

On Friday, October 7, President Muhammadu Buhari presented a proposed budget of N20.5 trillion to the national assembly.

Speaking on his observations during the review of the proposed budget, lamented about the country’s deteriorating economy.

This was contained in a video the senator posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, October 13.

Kalu said the government must be committed to solving the country's economic problems.

What is Nigeria producing?

He lamented that Nigeria is not producing anything but consuming everything as a nation. The senator emphasised that Nigeria must go back to agriculture if the people want the country to come out of its woes.

The senator decried that the government was not making enough efforts to address the dying economy and that the oil refineries have not been working for a long time now.

His statement reads in part:

“We are at war in Nigeria. The wars in the North-east, North-west, the one in the South-east- they are all wars and we have no other opportunity (to grow the economy) because our farmers are not going to their farms. There is no productivity in Nigeria. The industries’ capacities are down.”

Source: Legit.ng