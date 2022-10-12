The resumption of students of public universities is hanging between a muddy cliff and a rocky pit

When we thought all is set and done for the resumption of students back to the classroom, the federal government and ASUU are at loggerheads over one issue

ASUU is requesting a waiver for the no-work-no-pay stipulations by the federal government

FCT, Abuja - The resumption of public universities is not likely at the moment as there is still one final demand that is yet to be met by the federal government.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, President Muhammadu Buhari will be having a meeting with his cabinet to make a decision on the no-work-no-pay rule invoked by the federal government at the inception of the strike.

ASUU is making a case for a waiver in the no-work-no-pay regulation and failure to do so will lead to the continuation of the strike. Photo: ASUU

Legit.ng gathered that the outcome of the meeting is the only determinant that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will call off the strike as earlier agreed.

This means that if the decision is not in favour of the union, Nigerian students will be in for a longer stay at home.

A source from the union said:

“The issue of the no-work-no-pay has not been resolved yet. We are still waiting for Mr President.”

Similarly, another source said:

“It is only the President who can give that waiver at the moment. He has to forgive them. He is very hurt that they caused a delay for students.”

Consultation to call-off strike commences across Nigeria

In another development, state chapters of ASUU have begun to seat and deliberate on what it is going to come down to in calling off the strike.

Legit.ng also gathered that a crucial meeting will be held on Thursday, October 13 by the national executive council of ASUU.

The national chairman, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed that the meeting will hold but did not disclose the time and venue.

It's exactly eight months since the strike first began and after a series of negotiations and deliberation, there was no headway not until a few days ago.

What Gbajabiamila presented to ASUU and when students will return to schools

Meanwhile, there are indications that ASUU might call off its 8-month-old industrial action this week, and students will start resuming next week.

This is due to the conviction that the union gets, in its latest meeting with the leadership of the house of representatives, that President Muhammadu Buhari has budgeted N300bn for the university revitalisation, N170bn for lecturer's salary increment, among others.

Following the hint that the union will call off its strike in days and not weeks, ASUU will be holding an NEC meeting on Thursday to decide on the suspension of the strike.

