Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN has reacted to the Appeal Court's ruling in favour of Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, October 13

Speaking after the court's ruling in Abuja, the lead counsel for Kanu says the acquittal of his client is too complex for human understanding

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court discharged and acquitted Kanu on all seven counts charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony brought against him by the Federal Government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), has said that the acquittal of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is too complex for human understanding, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, October 13, discharged and acquitted Kanu on all seven counts bordering on terrorism brought against him (Kanu) by the Federal Government.

Nnamdi Kanu was discharged and acquitted on Thursday, October 13, of the seven-count charge pending against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: UGC

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), reacted to Appeal Court's judgment

Reacting to the judgement, Ozekhome said the lower court glossed over the case placed before it on the “kidnap, torture and extraordinary rendition” of Kanu from Kenya back to Nigeria, but the Appellate Court on Thursday discharged him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ozekhome said:

"Kanu’s release by the Court of Appeal was “one of those things that you can say (are) ineffable, indescribable, it is only God that can fathom it, because its depth and breadth, its plenitude and amplitude are too wide, too complex for any human understanding."

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader discharged, not acquitted, says AGF Malami

The federal government on Thursday, October 13 reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the terrorism charge it preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

He also said issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, adding that the federal government would exploit the appropriate legal options and also communicate same to the public.

Nnamdi Kanu: Mike Ozekhome writes Buhari, seeks ‘political solution’

Recall that Mike Ozekhome, the chief counsel to Kanu recently wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding the immediate release of his client.

In the letter dated Monday, October 3, Ozekhome premised his petition on the need to seek a political solution to the travails of the embattled IPOB leader.

The letter, which has in copy Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice, Ozekhome asked the president to direct the AGF to facilitate the release.

Source: Legit.ng