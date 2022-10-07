The Living Fath Church (aka Winners) and its leadership are to answer some questions at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NIC), Calabar Judicial Division

This is as a former area pastor of the church, Domino Esang Mbang, is claiming that he was unduly sacked by some leading members

Esang who is demanding the sum of N350 million for damages mentioned Bishop David Oyedepo and some other members as defendants in his suit

Calabar, Cross River - Domino Esang Mbang, a sacked area pastor of the Living Fath Church (aka Winners) in Palm Street Assembly, Atakpa, Calabar South local government area of Cross River, has made serious allegations against the leadership of the church.

Esang: I was sacked without due processes

In his conversation with journalists recently, Esang who is a graduate of Maths and Statistics, University of Calabar (UNICAL), claimed that he was laid off from the ministry by the leadership who did not follow due processes, Leadership reports.

The sacked pastor wants N350 million from the church as damages (Photo: Living Faith Church)

Source: Facebook

The sacked cleric who said he has spent over 20 years in Winners stated that as contained in the church's operational mandate, a pastor cannot be sacked unless he has been queried with a letter and made to appear before a disciplinary committee to answer pertinent questions and thereafter warned at most thrice before being disengaged.

But Esang said not of these procedures were followed by some persons he described as members of a cabal who sacked him.

His words:

“Apart from the query that was issued, what followed immediately was a sack letter without availing me the opportunity to appear before any disciplinary panel. The cabals headed by Pastor Adeolu and Pastor Chukunda connived and kicked me out without following due process.

“The Mandate Book serves like a constitution of the organization, unfortunately, it was never followed, probably because they didn’t like my face."

Speaking on how the sack has affected him and his family financially, the former pastor said:

“As I speak to you, I can’t even pay my children's school fees nor pay my rent, or afford food, clothing, and medicine for my kids."

Esang sues church, demands N350 damages

For this reason, Esang has filed a lawsuit against the church at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NIC), Calabar Judicial Division.

In the suit demanding the sum of N350 million for damages, the plaintiff mentioned the following as defendants: the Living Faith Church Worldwide Incorporated, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Adebisi Aboluwade, and two other persons.

Esang's claims dismissed

However, the state administrative officer of the church, Dcn Taiwo, who spoke with the newspaper debunked Enang's claims, adding that due processes were followed before he was sacked.

Taiwo said:

“A query was served to him because of the way he was misbehaving. We are a responsible organisation, we couldn’t have sacked a man of God in the manner which he claimed.”

Source: Legit.ng