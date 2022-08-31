The Police in Alabama, USA, have arrested a man identified as Pastor Michael Jennings for watering his neighbour's flowers

Police reportedly stormed the residence in response to a call, but they found the man watering flowers, and he was arrested

Pastor Jennings was later charged despite telling the officers that he was asked by his neighbours to help look after the house

A man who went to help his neighbours water their flowers has been arrested by the police in Alabama, USA.

The man identified as Pastor Michael Jennings reportedly told the officers that his neighbours were away and that they asked him to help look after the compound.

The pastor said he was just helping out.

The policemen, however, insisted and arrested him, accusing him of failing to identify himself properly.

Pastor Jennings' arrest followed after the police came to the residence in response to a call.

Harry Daniels, attorney to Pastor Jennings, said in a news release last week quoted by CNN:

"This video makes it clear that these officers decided they were going to arrest Pastor Jennings less than five minutes after pulling up and then tried to rewrite history claiming he hadn't identified himself when that was the first thing he did."

Charges dropped

Police authorities say the charges preferred against the pastor have been dropped after he was obviously absolved of any wrongdoing.

Richard McClelland, chief of police for the city of Childersburg, said in the statement:

"The 911 audio recording from the call and officer body camera footage was reviewed and interviews were conducted with the officers involved as part of my own investigation of the incident.

"As result of my investigation, I have recommended to the Municipal Judge of The City of Childersburg that the warrant be dismissed with prejudice."

