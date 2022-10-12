A Lagos-based 60-year-old Nigerian widow, Amdalat Taiwo Pedro, has narrated why she ended up picking up trash for survival

The aged woman lost her husband 10 years ago, and his only son died after, leaving behind two kids for her

Unfortunately, Amdalat's daughter-in-law also left for her parent's house, and her usual business was not enough to sustain the education of the kids and her rent

Mainland, Lagos - Amdalat Taiwo Pedro is a widow that picks up waste on the street of Lagos in her quest to survive and put food on the table.

Due to the high cost of living in the country, many people have resorted to odd tasks for survival, BBC News Pidgin reported.

When did the widow starts picking trash?

Pedro, who has been a widow for 10 years, reveals she has been picking trash for over 7 years and still counting.

“Many people that abused me when I started picking plastics have joined me, and we now pick together”, she recounted her ordeals.

What are the financial challenges of the widow?

According to her, the money she makes from her usual business is not enough to survive with her family, this is why she begins to pick plastic, adding that recyclers pay them based on the number of the quantity they bring.

After the death of her husband 10 years ago, Amdalat lost her son, leaving her with 2 grandkids. Her daughter-in-law later returned to her parents’ house.

“I use the money to take care of my grand children since nobody will support me,” she said.

The money I made from the trash business goes to the schooling of my grandchildren - Amdalat

The 63-year-old grandmother reveals that the money she made from the trash business is used to feed her grandchildren, pay for their school fees and pay rent.

The smallest money I have made is N20,000, while the biggest I have made is N120,000. I wake up by 5am and do the house chores, and by 7am, I leave the house, and enter the streets to pick trash.”

She added that her grandchildren support her in picking up the trashes and moving them to the trash collection centre.

