Hajara Shuaibu, a poor farmer's wife from Katsina, has been referred to as the most fertile woman in Nigeria after giving birth to five children at home

The mother of 19 earlier had 13 children, including two sets of twins, before giving birth to another 5 on Wednesday, October 5

Hajara said she never had any diet or routine that made her be giving birth, and she did not attend any ante-natal, all of her children were born at home through the help of Unguwan Zoma, a birth attendant in the Hausa language

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Katsina, Katsina - In Katsina, some people have begun to refer to Hajara Shuaibu as the most fertile woman in Nigeria after her latest delivery, where she gave birth to 5 children on Wednesday, October 5.

Hajara’s news has spread within her community and beyond. She narrated her experience to journalists, BBC Pidgin reported.

Mother of 18 narrates ordeals, seeks for help Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Twitter

How Katsina woman gives birth to 18 children

Hajara had earlier given birth to 2 sets of twins, 9 singles, before delivering another 5 last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She did not expect more than one baby and followed her normal daily routine.

Hajara did not even attend any ante-natal, and she gave birth to all her children at home. She was assisted by local birth attendants called Unguwan Zoma in the Hausa language.

She revealed that she was taken to Funtua General Hospital for precaution after her delivery at home.

Where did northern woman born 18 children?

Speaking in pidgin:

“Na for house I born, na afta dem carry me go hospital wia dem infuse blood for me and tell me to rest, all my previous births too na for house.”“All my children na for house I dey born dem without single operation.”

Mother of 18 narrates ordeals, seeks for help Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Twitter

What did Katsina woman use that made her continue giving birth?

Hajara disclosed that she is just a housewife without any business while revealing that she has no diet or routine that makes her continue to give birth.

She then called on the government and individuals to come to their aid as they needed help to take care of the babies.

Mother of 18 narrates ordeals, seeks for help Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Twitter

Who is father of 18 children from Katsina mother?

Hajara’s husband, Shuaibu Umar, disclosed that two of the babies died on Thursday, but the remaining three and their mother have been moved to the federal medical centre, Katsina, for better medical attention.

Shuaibu, who is a farmer in Doman Village, said the children are blessings, and his wife did not have any diet or routine that makes her continue to give birth.

He revealed that the Faskari Local Government chairman in Katsina helped them with N100,000, but more help is still needed in taking care of the children.

When did Hajara get married?

Hajara’s father, Umar Hussaina, said he married off his daughter to the farmer 21 years ago.

“Hajara na 35 years old and she marry 21 years ago, so, regarding her plenty births, I go tok say na gift from God.”

Asking Hajara about the possibility of her giving birth again, she says it is in God’s hands.

In world where some are looking for a child, Jummai wants more after having 17 children, gives reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jummai Ibrahim, a mother of 17, has said that she would like to have more than that in her next life.

According to her, 7 of the children have died, and the remaining 10 are 5 males and 5 females.

Jummai, who is a full housewife, sitting at home to take care of the children while his husband and some of the children who have grown up always go out to bring money home for the family.

Source: Legit.ng