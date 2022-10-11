A young female skater has been nabbed by a lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI) who claimed that she was a threat to his life

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, the lecturer was seen shouting and describing the lady as an irresponsible person

The said lecturer would not listen to pleas from the helpless youth who said she wanted the issue to be resolved by way of conversation

According to the lecturer, nothing will suffice if the girl does not hand over the skate and follow him to the security office

Ibadan, Oyo - The video of a yet-to-be-named lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI) who got hold of a young female skater on campus has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, the aged lecturer who was holding on to the dress of the youth was obviously furious and claiming that the girl is endangering his life and those of others.

The lecturer was seen holding on tightly to the girl's cloth (Photo: @HoeGee_Tyla)

Source: Twitter

Not willing to listen to the girl's appeal who wanted the issue to be resolved amicably through a conversation, the lecturer referred to her as irresponsibly and insisted that she hands over the skate and follow him to the school's security office.

Eventually, as seen in the video, some security officers arrived at the scene and calmly convinced the young lady to follow them to the office.

Although nothing is actually known about the identity of the girl as well as when this happened, it was shared online on Tuesday, October 11.

Watch the video below shared by a popular Twitter subscriber, Vibez Chancellor:

