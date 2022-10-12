Jayden is a kid who can do basic algebraic math equations with ease, and he is only four-years-old

An impressive video showing the boy doing a sum went viral, leaving many people wondering how he even did it

Many people commended the parents for paying such great attention to their son’s strengths and motivating him

A young man by the name of Jayden is a little math whiz at the age of just four. A video showing him solving a basic algebraic equation with ease has gone viral.

A little boy named Jayden can do amth sums that some adults do not even know how to do. Image: Instagram @learningwithjayden

Source: UGC

While most of us grownups still battle to do long division, let alone algebra, little Jayden has got it down.

His mother recorded and uploaded a clip to his Instagram page that showed him working out an equasion where he solved for ‘a’. Jayden did not hesitate on any of the steps and swiftly worked out that ‘a’ equaled three.

Good job, big boy!

“Jayden is a beginner but is learning Pre Algebra - Algebra.”

Social media users cannot believe what they just saw

Seeing a four-year-old solve this equation had some people feeling a little ashamed about their math abilities, lol. People take their hats off to the parents for raising such a smart boy and harnessing his strengths.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@teda2cute said:

“Jayden... run that back one more time for me... how you got 3a?? ”

@mars_907 said:

“Does he tutor people yet? I’m 52 and couldn’t figure that out…lol.”

@chinalavish_ said:

“Omg this baby is 4 years old!?!? GOOD JOB PARENTS!!!”

@the.mc.correct said:

“Still counting on his fingers doing high school math ”

@plain_jane2023 said:

‘Not me totally forgetting how to set it up ♀️… let me go read a book or summ… smh.”

