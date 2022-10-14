One man did not know what was happening when he unveiled the brand new Land Rover Defender that his wife bought for him

Twitter user @LesediNgema, the lucky man’s brother, shared a clip of the sweet moment on social media

People could not get over how genuinely happy the man was and flooded the comment section with hype

Getting a whole entire brand new Land Rover Defender from wifey had one man tripping over his own feet.

Seeing excitement like this made many people smile as they watched the sweet clip.

A happy husband beamed as he took ownership of the new car his wife bought for him. Image: Twitter / @LesediNgema

Gone are the days when only men spoil women. This wife made it clear that she holds her own and likes to let her man know that he is appreciated.

Twitter user @LesediNgema shared a clip showing his brother unveiling his brand new Land Rover Defender that his wife bought him. To say he was excited is an understatement.

The way he ripped that sheet off and almost fell over, shame, his heart was crying tears of pure joy.

“My sister-in-law just bought my brother a Land Rover Defender. This is soooooooo dooooooope!!!! ”

“This is such a beautiful moment!!!!!”

Social media users cannot get enough of the man’s priceless reaction

There is nothing better than seeing someone genuinely happy. How he smiled, looked away in disbelief and almost became one with the cover had hearts bursting.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@Marlobisa_M said:

“Priceless reaction.”

@LwandoScotch said:

“That guy is genuinely excited. I love this for him.”

@Thobi_Rose said:

“Yeyiii this is so beautiful wow.”

@IamLeboMiya said:

“This is the first video I've seen of someone who's actually very excited for the car gift... It’s beautiful.”

@ChatWithNelo said:

“Omg he’s so happy .”

@LindiweNxumalo_ said:

“The pressure is getting worser, my husband wants this car as well... ”

