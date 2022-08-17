The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall and flood in some states in the next three months

According to the agency boss, Mansur Matazu, the rainfall may lead to serious flooding in the affected states

Matazu, who is the director general of NiMet, noted that the development should be expected between August, September and October this year

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said some states should expect excessive rainfall in the coming months.

The agency noted that the rainfall will likely make the states experience flooding between August, September and October this year, Vanguard reported.

List of States That Should Expect Heavy Rainfall, Flood Between August, September, October Photo Credit: Nigerian Meteorological Agency-NiMet

This was disclosed by Mansur Matazu, the director general of NiMet, while addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, August 16.

Northern states that will experience excessive rainfall

Katsina Sokoto Jigawa Borno Gombe Kano Adamawa Yobe Bauchi

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

States that may experience medium flood within the same period

Kebbi Zamfara Taraba Yobe Kaduna

States that will experience normal to abnormal rainfall in the southwest within the same period

Lagos Osun Oyo Ogun Ekiti and Edo in the South-south

States that will experience normal rainfall condition

Adamawa Kaduna Gombe Ondo Oyo

States that will experience below normal

Bayelsa Rivers Akwa Ibom Cross River Abia Imo Anambra Ebonyi Enugu

The NiMet boss then called on state and national emergency management agencies to widen their adaptation, mitigation and response mechanisms.

Matazu also urged states with different degrees of flood to:

“begin their awareness campaigns through field extension workers for possible response activities, especially at high risk areas.”

NiMet forecast cloudy, sunny, dust-hazy atmosphere for Monday, April 29

Legit.ng earlier reported that NiMet predicted that most parts of the country will experience widespread thunderstorms.

The agency, in its prediction, noted that northern states would experience sunny to partly cloudy, revealing the possibility of dust haze conditions in Maiduguri, Nguru.

The federal government agency hinted that southern states should expect some cloudy morning, while Ibadan and Port Harcourt have the chances of having thunderstorms.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 33 to 40 and 20 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Source: Legit.ng