President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to consider the inclusion of Fatima Mohammed Goni on the national merit award nomination list

The call was made to the president by the Charitable Hearts for Nigerians, an NGO, in Abuja on Friday, October 7

CHN decried the exclusion of Fatima Mohammed Goni's name from the list of nominees for the national award despite recommendations by the National Assembly and several notable Nigerians

The Charitable Hearts for Nigerians on Friday, October 7, queried the exclusion of the name of Ambassador Fatima Mohammed Goni from the Nigerian National Merit Award nomination list.

At a press conference held in Abuja and was attended by Legit.ng, CHN which led a coalition of several non-governmental organisations including the West side NGO, IBCA Clinic Concepts and Ladies Domain and Empowerment Initiatives said the exclusion of Goni's name from the award nomination list is worrisome.

President Buhari has been urged to consider Fatima Goni for the national award after National Assembly's recommendation. Photo: Charitable Hearts for Nigerians

Goni was earlier recommended for the national merit honour by the lawmakers of the National Assembly and several other organisations and notable individuals.

In a letter dated July 26, 2021, signed by the chief of staff to the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Umar Nafada and was received by the presidency, the Nigerian National Merit Award.

Nafada in the letter titled; 'Recommendation Letter: Hon. Fatima Mohammed Goni', read in parts:

"It is with a great sense of respect to your person and your position that I am directed by the Majority Leader Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa to write and recommend Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Goni for a National Honour Award.

"She has been a staunch member of the APC and a diehard fan of Mr President, a great philanthropist, she took it upon herself to be a mother and succour to many less privileged. Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Goni is from Borno state.

"It will be a privilege and honour recommending her and also pray she will be considered for the National Award."

Continuing, the coalition listed some of the several attributes and contributions made by Fatima Goni.

Why Fatima Mohammed Goni should be recognised

Goni, a native of Bama local government area of Borno state was born on February 25, 1970, and has been known as one who is focused on contributing to alleviating the suffering of the masses at every given opportunity.

The CHN noted that Goni is pivotal to ensuring equal opportunity to Nigerians at all levels, the involvement of youths and women in national activities, the training and retraining of women and youths through various skills acquisition programmes and speaking boldly against gender inequality among others.

Also known for her humanitarian efforts, especially towards women, youths and those who have been displaced due to one crisis or the other, CHN also commended Goni for her outstanding work in various areas of human lives.

They said:

"She is a problem solver, negotiator, advocate for grassroots mobilization and humanitarian activist.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his valour and integrity in systematically improving the economy of Nigeria, and the welfare and well-being of his citizens, the coalition said the president's consistency in the struggle for the emancipation of the common man cannot be overemphasised.

They further urged President Buhari to ensure that Goni is up for nomination in the upcoming National Award 2022.

The coalition added:

"We strongly believed our request above will be granted considering her capability and capacity in her various (past and present) records, for being a systematic, pragmatic, disciplined personality, integrity personified and humane in all facets of life.

"No doubt, giving her the National Award will encourage her to use all she has, to further touch lives especially the downtrodden, women and youths without bias to gender.

"Finally we pledged to collectively evolve a mutually beneficially harmonious working relationship with Governments both at federal and state levels so that together we can move to the next greater level."

Source: Legit.ng