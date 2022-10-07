President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the national assembly for his 2023 budget presentation

The presentation is the last Buhari would carry out as Nigeria's president as he would be completing his second term tenure in 2023

The senate president Ahmed Lawan, while speaking at the reception of Buhari, promised that the budget will be passed before the end of 2022

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the National Assembly to present the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

The Senate commenced plenary by 9 am to approve the votes and proceedings of Thursday, October 7, after which they adjourned temporarily and proceeded to join their House of Representatives counterpart to await the arrival of Buhari and his entourage.

The President and his entourage arrived at exactly 10 am.

Buhari exchanged pleasantries with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Gbajabiamila, after which the National Anthem was rendered, signifying the commencement of proceedings for the Budget presentation.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has assured of timely consideration of the 2023 appropriation bill.

Lawan assured that the budget will be considered and passed before the end of the year as it has been the tradition in previous years.

Source: Legit.ng