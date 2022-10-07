Adenike Isi Adeeko has become the winner of the Young Female Entrepreneur of the year

The CEO of Tiki Culture defeated renowned names in the business world to clinch the top position in a keenly contested event

According to the organizers of the event, Adeeko emerged winner through a transparent democratic process

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tiki Culture, Adenike Isi Adeeko has emerged as the winner of the 'Young Female Entrepreneurs Of 2022 Democracy Heroes award 10th edition.

Adeeko beat the businesswoman and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Senatorial Candidate, Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, and two others to the award.

Isi Adeeko (left) defeated Natasha Akpot (right)

Award orgnanised to encourage entrepreneurship

According to the committee, Adeeko, became qualified for the award, after scalling all the strict standards of excellence laid by the organization's management.

Leadership newspapers report said that the hospitality expert was rewarded at the 2022 edition of the award as a young entrepreneur of the year after she emerged the winner in an online voting.

A statement by the organization, the 10th edition of the award with themed Entitled "2022 Democracy through peaceful electioneering happened at the Transcorp Hilton in August.

The organizers said:

"We present to the general public the winner/recipient award category in the 10th edition of Democracy Heroes award Africa, after a democratic process through nominations, screening and voting Adenike Isi Adeeko emerged as the winner of the above category."

Meanwhile, the Democracy Heroes award also honoured the Governors of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Bauchi, Governor, Bala Muhammed, Niger, Governor, Sani Bello, and others for being at the 2022 Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

