Some youths have vowed to mobilise the people of the southeast to vote massively for Peter Obi in the coming presidential election

The youths also lambasted former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha for allegedly describing the Igbos as saboteurs

According to the youths, they accept to be saboteurs as long as they vote a man who is ready to change the destiny of Nigeria

Peter Obi has continued to enjoy support from Nigerians. This comes as some youths vowed to mobilise the Igbo youths in the southeast east region to vote for the labour party presidential candidate in 2023.

This promise of support was revealed by the Imo state chairman of the group, Chukwuka Anukanti, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

The youths also protested against a comment made by former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The youths said Ihedioha by his unpatriotic and war-mongering comment has described himself as a desperate politician who is morally and legally unfit to handle any position of authority going forward.

Anukanti added:

“The “Saboteur” tag on Igbo people by Ihedioha to a group of people who are legally seeking a national revolution through the ballot paper has further exposed Ihedioha as a career politician who is frightened by the OBIdent movement which is now the toast of the nation.

“If voting for Peter Obi a man who can unite this country, end poverty, revive our health sector, tackle the perennial infrastructural deficit, end ASUU strike, provide jobs for millions of unemployed graduates and skilled Nigerians encourage local productions is what Ihedioha referred as Saboteur, then we all are saboteurs."

