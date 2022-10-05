House of Representatives member, Ndudi Elumelu was held hostage for hours over deplorable roads in his area

Elumelu who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives reportedly bailed himself with N300,000

The youths had alleged that since Elumelu was voted into power, there had not been meaningful development in the area

Aniocha - A report by The Guardian newspaper indicates that youths around Onicha-Uku community in Aniocha council of Delta state recently held the House of Representatives member, Ndudi Elumelu, hostage for hours over deplorable roads in the area.

Elumelu is the current minority leader of the House of Representatives. Photo credit: @HouseNGR

According to the report, Elumelu was on his way to his village last weekend, when the youths blocked him and his entourage.

It was learnt that Elumelu allegedly parted with about N300,000 after prolonged negotiation with the youth, who initially demanded for N1 million.

Journalist defends on Elumelu after youths blocked lawmaker's convoy

On her part, a journalist, Rity Ike, has defended the federal lawmaker, saying he has done well for his people.

Writing on Twitter, Ike stated:

“Give it to Hon. Ndudi Elumelu when it comes projects. The youths on the road that day thought his convoy was there to stop their exhortations, they didn't even know it was him until his PA approached them. Hon. Elumelu is working. People should shun politics of bitterness.

“The said road has been commissioned and will commence after raining season. Even if he kills himself, he hasn't done well for mischief makers.”

