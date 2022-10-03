Nigerian talent Isah Barde, who lives in Kano, northwest Nigeria, has built a moving robot that caught many people's attention, including the federal government

The 17-year-old Kano boy has been awarded a scholarship to study computer engineering at the Baze University in Abuja by NITDA

Barde said that this is just the beginning as he aspired to build bigger and better robots while lamenting that he could not have access to some high-powered materials to actualise his aspiration

Kano, Kano - The 17-year-old Isah Barde, who lives in Kano, northwest Nigeria, is one of the good people that can tell the good side of coronavirus in their narrative, as they get some ginger to do something that put them in the public space.

The young boy designs a robot with cardboard, and it is moving, BBC Pidging reported.

Isah Barde, the Kano boy that built a moving robot with cardboard

Source: Twitter

Isah has been interested in invention right from childhood. He revealed that he started by designing tractors and excavators before deciding to build a robot.

What class the kano boy that built a robot is?

Being a secondary school student, Isah said he got his inspiration from movies and online videos. It is from these that he decided to start building a robot.

Isah just got a federal government scholarship to study computer engineering at Baze University in Abuja, the Nigeria capital.

Meet Isah Barde, poor boy who designs moving robot with cardboards, gets FG scholarship

Source: Twitter

He revealed that he used simple and everyday items to build the robot.

Who awards scholarship to the boy that built robots with cardboards?

Designing the robot took him two years, but he has attracted interest from the authority as he got a scholarship from the national information technology agency (NITDA) to achieve his life ambition.

The young boy also revealed that some of the challenges he faced were his inability to get some of the high-powered materials that he would like to use and that some people didn’t believe in him when he started designing the robot.

Isah added that as far as robots are concerned, this is just his starting point as he planned to build bigger and better robots.

See the video of his interview below:

Source: Legit.ng