The police service commission promoted 417 senior police officers on Friday, October 30, at the 15th plenary meeting of the commission

The commission also announced the approval of the promotion examination for police officers, which will kick start in 2023

AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police

No less than 417 senior police officers have been promoted by the police service commission (PSC).

According to The Nation, the commission also approved a promotion examination for police officers, which will commence next year in line with the public service rules.

All these were revealed at the 15th plenary meeting of the commission in Abuja on Friday, September 30.

The meeting was presided over by the acting chairman of the commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd).

The PSC approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police. While the new DIG Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG Dandaura, whose appointment takes effect from October 20, 2022, will replace DIG Sadiq, who is expected to retire from the service on the said date.

According to the statement by the head of press and public relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani:

“The Commission further approved the promotion of twelve Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. The new AIGs are: CP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, Admin Medical, Falamo, Lagos; CP Emienbo Tony Tuesday Assayomo, Kwara State Command; CP Christiana Ibiso Cookey, Welfare, Force Headquarters; CP Evelyn Tamunoimi Peterside, Eastern Port and CP Eboka Friday, Rivers State Command.

“Others are: CP Adesina Musbau Soyemi, Nasarawa State Command; CP Asafa Adekunle, CMOT, FCT; CP Edward Chuka Egbuka, Kogi State Command; CP Janet Agbede, Abia State Command; CP Oruebo Josiah Daso, Research and Development, FHQ; CP Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Osun State Command; and CP Abutu Yaro, Edo State Command.

“Others also include; ACP Silas Bamidele Aremu; ACP Sylvester Onyie Uzoefuna; ACP Shaq Ismail Salihu; ACP Magaji Ismaila; ACP Ali Garba Sarbi; ACP Theodore Chukwuemeka Obasi and ACP Sarah Idowu Ehindero among others

“Other approvals also include: Sixty Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police. Included among the newly promoted ACPs are; CSP Odion Benedict Aire; CSP Garba Sule yaro; CSP Abayomi Akinpelu Oni; CSP Badamasi Musa former DPO 9th Mile Division, Enugu; CSP Rabiu Musa and CSP Bamidele Awoniyi”.

The police authority also approved 286 superintendents of police to be promoted to chief superintendents. They included:

“SP Joseph Sunday Eyanagho, Osun State Command; SP Oluwatoyin Joseph Adesope, Anambra State Command; SP Christopher D, Chiroma, SIB Sokoto; SP Ugochukwu Kingsley Ijeoma, DPO Omoku, Rivers State; SP Emmanuel Okwudili Nwangwu, Commander EOD Base 6 Port Harcourt; SP Moses Maku, FCT Command; SP Numan Umaru Ismaila, Bauchi State Command; SP Uchenna Noah, Commander Anambra State Special Anti Cult Squad; SP Jummai Omata Kuforiji; SP Ugah Okoh Joseph; SP Makama Evans Linus; SP Dahiru Nda Ibrahim; SP Ibrahim Ignatius;SP Mohammad Bashir; SP Dorothy Igweze, Enugu state Command; SP Joseph Ugwu Onaji, FCIID and SP Andrew Mgbabor, Lagos State Command among others.

“The Commission had earlier approved the commencement of Promotion Examinations for Police Officers from 2023. The Commission took notice of the Public Service Rules 020701, 020702, 020703 and 160304 which prescribed examinations as one of the conditions for promotions in the Public Service and approved that henceforth promotion examination will be a prerequisite for promotions in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission also approved the setting up of the Police Promotion Examination Board. The 11-Member Board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police,” Ani added.

Source: Legit.ng