Kwara, Ilorin - The Kwara state police command has arrested the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr Adio Adebowale, Punch newspaper reports.

The doctor was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing Ms Ifeoluwa, identified as his girlfriend, and Mrs Nofisat Halid, who was identified as a housewife.

The Kwara state police command arrested the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Dr. Adio Adebowale after investigations linked him to the murder of two women. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

Ajayi Okasanmi, the Kwara police spokesperson, made this known via a statement on Sunday, October 2.

Legit.ng gathered that the killer doctor allegedly killed his girlfriend in Edo state while he killed his wife in Kwara state.

It was gathered that the police had received several petitions linking him to the demise of the two victims before investigations commenced and gave a pointer that he was responsible for their demise.

The police statement reads:

"Based on the commissioner's directive, investigations into the case began, and the Police worked on information based on the arrest of one Dr. Adio Adebowale in Edo."

Daily Nigerian also reported that investigations had it that the doctor had earlier confessed to killing Ifeoluwa (girlfriend) in Edo state.

Ifeoluwa was said to have been declared missing in the Tanke area of Ilorin in 2021 before police operatives arrested the doctor.

The police said:

"The investigation led the team to Kaiama general hospital, where the suspect worked as the Chief Medical Director.

"The suspect's office was forced opened and a decomposing corpse of an unidentified female body was found buried in a shallow grave."

The statement added that further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another lady's body was later identified as the missing Nofisat Halidu, identified by the husband, Mr Halidu, and other members of the community, was found.

Source: Legit.ng