The trial of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, the BRT driver accused of killing Bamise, is ongoing at the Lagos High Court

During the hearing on Thursday, September 29, Bamise's brother, Agbegunde Pelumi, said her sister was raped and murdered

A voice note exchange between Pelumi and her deceased sister also revealed what transpired in the BRT before his sister was killed

Lagos, Nigeria - Agbegunde Pelumi, the elder brother of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who was allegedly raped and murdered by the driver, of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Andrew Nice Ominikoron, has appeared in court.

Pelumi on Thursday, September 29, told a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square that his sister was a virgin and was coming to his house on a surprise visit when she was allegedly killed by the BRT driver, ThisDay reported.

Agbegunde Pelumi, the elder brother of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, appears in court. Photo credit: Jiti Ogunye

Source: Facebook

He also told the court that his sister was severely raped by two or three men when he saw her at the morgue.

According to Pelumi, the lower part of his sister was damaged (private part).

“She was a virgin. She was badly raped by maybe two or three men and you want me to describe that? I will not do that,” the witness said.

Legit.ng gathers that he made the disclosure when he was cross-examined by the defendant’s counsel Abayomi Omotubora.

How I found my sister's body at the morgue, Pelumi reveals

Pelumi said after hours of searching, he found his sister’s body at the morgue where it was tagged unknown.

While Pelumi was speaking, the voice note exchanged by the deceased and her friend was played in court and was admitted as evidence.

In the voice note, Bamise, the deceased said that she was alone inside the bus, adding that the driver had refused to pick up other passengers.

Later she sent another voice message that the driver had taken a lady and three males into the bus.

Then the friend sent a message asking if she had gotten to her Bus-Stop but the message wasn’t answered.

