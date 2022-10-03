Nigerian politicians and their parties have kicked off their campaigns for the 2023 elections

Bola Tinubu of the APC shared an exercise video showing that he is hale and hearty and ready to serve

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP decided to entertain Nigerians by dancing to one of Davido's songs

Both men have sparked reactions on Twitter as some said they are struggling to impress the citizens

The 2023 elections are fast approaching, and the presidential candidates have kicked off their campaigns as they gear up to take over from President Mummadu Buhari.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been missing in action at public political events in the past couple of days.

He was absent while other presidential candidates gathered at the International Conference Center to sign a peace accord. He sent Kashim Shettima, his running mate, to represent him.

The APC presidential candidate's absence from the event generated the #WhereIsTinubu trend on Twitter, as people demanded information on his whereabouts.

To shut naysayers and prove to critics that he is hale and hearty, Tinubu showed off his skills on a bike. In a video posted on Twitter, he could be seen exercising with vigour on a bike.

Atiku dances to Davido's song

Not long after Tinubu's video surfaced, another presidential candidate decided to show Nigerians how good he is on the dance floor.

The 75-year-old Adamawa-born politician showed off his “youthfulness” in a short video posted on Twitter by his supporters.

In the 43 seconds video, Atiku was seen dancing to a hit song by Davido, Stand Strong.

What Nigerians are saying about Tinubu and Atiku

It appears both men want to show Nigerians that they are fit to govern the country.

Netizens had a lot to say about both men and their show of fitness.

Aisha Yesufu @AishaYesufu said both Tinubu and Atiku were struggling to impress.

Charly Boy Area Fada 1 @AreaFada1 asked a question:

NEFERTITI @firstladyship commented:

"While Tinubu rode a bike as proof of life, Atiku made a TikTok video to prove he is young & one of us. Nigerians, you must not look for proof of life for another 8 years. You can’t be looking over your shoulders as well. Know this, if the APC win, they’ll ban Twitter, permanently."

Rinu Oduala @SavvyRinu commented:

"Atiku is dancing on Tiktok while Tinubu is cycling on a stationary bicycle. I don laugh tire."

Chudé @ChudeMedia wrote on Twitter:

"ATIKU : Joined “switch it up baby” challenge on TikTok.

TINUBU: cycling for 7 seconds as proof of strong health.

PETER OBI: Visiting 4 states in a day for functions

You understand what I'm talking about, if you like don't vote wisely!"

Adetutu Balogun, MBA @Tutsy22 asked for a live video:

Oshiomhole's exercise video stirs reactions

Part of the preparation for the 2023 general elections is physical fitness training for some politicians, especially those on the platform of the APC.

A viral video of Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past national chairman of the party, working out at the gym was shared by Joe Igbokwe.

In the video captioned, "Testing the Microphone", Oshimhole was seen carrying out a very strenuous body-building session which had a great impact on his muscles and entire frame.

The video is supposed to show how prepared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council members are for the coming election.

