The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has been commended for his leadership stride exhibited in the efforts by the Army to tackle security threats across Nigeria.

An analysis conducted by the Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) on the ongoing war against insurgency and armed banditry across the country shows that Yahaya has been outstanding in leading the troops who are deployed under various Army operations.

The national president of CATE, Gabriel Onoja, while stating that the role of the Nigerian Army cannot be overemphasised admitted that Yahaya has remained outstanding in ways too numerous to mention.

Onoja in a statement seen by Legit.ng said CATE in its analysis rates the operations of the Nigerian Army in the overall security architecture in the country as outstanding.

He also said that this outcome of the strategic attack on the insurgents and bandits is a product of credible leadership and a commitment to the protection of life and properties and the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country.

His words:

"We also wish to state that since the assumption of office of the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army has stepped up its collaboration with sister security agencies toward the overarching objective of addressing the security challenges in the country.

"This is commendable, hence the gains recorded in the war against insurgency and other acts of crime and criminality across the country.

"It remains cheering that the Boko Haram insurgency in northeast Nigeria would be a thing of the past with the sustained efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies under its joint military operations."

Supporting the Army in ending terrorism in Nigeria

Onoja further said that CATE as a critical stakeholder in the war against terrorism and extremism, can boldly confirm that various indices concerning the war against terrorism have received a tremendous boost under the leadership of Yahaya.

He added:

"The Chief of Army Staff has continually displayed a passion and commitment to serving the country. This has resulted in acts of bravery and professionalism in the conduct of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

"The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to use this medium to charge the Chief of Army Staff to continue to render invaluable service to the country.

"We encourage Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya not to rest on his oars until the Boko Haram insurgents are annihilated in North East Nigeria and other parts of the country."

Source: Legit.ng