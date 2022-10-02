Professor Christopher Imumolen is the presidential candidate of Accord Party ahead of 2023, the youngest in the race and arguably the most educated

Political analysts say he is also the only one offering meaningful solution with his electioneering campaigns

Like always, the Accord Party presidential candidate has shared his thoughts on the ongoing ASUU strike

Lagos - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has called on the Nigerian authorities to reduce the stiffness surrounding the regulation of the crucial sector to allow private players inject excellence.

Imumolen gave this advice while lamenting the lingering industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the DBI Institute, Cappa, Oshodi Lagos.

Professor Imumolen called for the establishment of more private universities as a way to end ASUU strikes. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

He stressed that education is the fulcrum that carries national development and human capital enhancement, and that it should not be shut down as Nigeria is currently doing.

He, however, expressed delight at the fact that the JPTS and its partnering international institutions have weathered the storm reasonably through strategic involvement and digitalisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, the move has offered a lease to Nigerian youths who would have been totally caught in the web of government-lecturers unending faceoff.

He described as worrisome a situation where students in states like Zamfara have continued to stay out of school for three years running, buttressing that such portends danger for the youths of that state and that region.

Professor Imumolen pointed that digitalisation of the system and the involvement and inclusion of young professionals in the sector will bring the seriously sought panacea and stability in Nigeria's education sector.

Two graduates of the Institute, Toha Ibrahim and Peter Ojogunwa both won one million naira each from Prof. Imumolen's support system for being quality youths and adding value to the system.

While admonishing the winners to be prudent, he implored others to always think of uniqueness and value.

The JPTS educational opportunities are sandwiched between layers of scholarship and has been on for about two decades.

It has offered scholarships to over 500,000 Nigerians and has continued to ensure unique human capital development by offering international certifications through partnering institutions spread in three continents, Africa, North and South America, through credit transfer and evaluation.

More private and digital universities should be given operational license, says Imumolen

Recall that Professor Imumolen recently laid out his blueprint for reforms in Nigeria's educational sector.

The Accord Party presidential candidate says under his watch as president, there will be total revolution of the sector.

He also stated that under his watch, the frequent ASUU strikes witnessed in the country will be a thing of the past.

Prof Imumolen doles out scholarship to 2,000 students in Kogi state

Last month, Professor Imumolen recently doled out scholarships worth hundreds of millions of naira to over 2000 students in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, September 10.

The Institute of Science and Management under the aegis of the Joint Professional and Support International Limited, a school he established three years ago, took on a carnival-like atmosphere as excited students were given scholarships worth N2million each.

Speaking afterwards, Professor Imumolen said he was motivated by the reception his scholarship initiative got in Kabba and promised to reach out to more Nigerians as the opportunity presented itself.

Source: Legit.ng