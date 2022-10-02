Pastor Adeboye has given his take on the rampant kidnappings and other security challenges facing Nigeria

The man of God noted that the current situation of the country is tantamount to being in a war

Prophesying an end, the RCCG GO said what kings and soldiers can’t do, the Almighty God will do for the country

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern over the current security situation in Nigeria.

Speaking on Sunday, October 2, during the church's monthly thanksgiving service, which also commemorates Nigeria’s 62nd independence, the man of God likened the current situation to being in a war, Vanguard reports.

Noting that things have gone from bad to worse, he recalled how things were when he was growing up. The cleric said it used to be difficult for people to go close to where the king resided, but now, kidnappers can now go to the palace and kidnap the king.

The RCCG GO stated:

“As young as I am, I remember a time when the king was coming. Unless you are one of the very special people, you have to move out of the way. But things are different now. Kidnappers can go to the palace and kidnap the king. Don’t let anybody deceive you; we are in a war.“

God will intervene, Adeboye says

Pastor Adeboye, who delivered a sermon titled, Perfect peace in the land, told the congregation that God would bring an ultimate end to the problems facing the country.

Prophesying an end, the cleric declared:

"I pray today that the controller of storm will speak peace to our Nation in the Name of Jesus."

He also decreed that the Almighty God will do for the country and its citizens what the leaders cannot handle. See his tweet below:

Adeboye calls on Christians to embrace unity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adeboye urged Christians to be united irrespective of their denominations.

The cleric gave this admonition when he paid a visit to the Chapel of Mercy, Dadin-Kowa, Jos as he sympathised with the family of the Late Rev. Isaac Oyebamiji.

The RCCG leader, who apologised for his inability to visit immediately after Oyebamiji died, stated:

”But I want to use this opportunity to call on Christians in Nigeria to be united in order to defeat the enemies of the nation.”

