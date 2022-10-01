Ooni of Ife, Oba of Benin, and 18 Monarchs To Be Conferred National Honours by President Buhari
This year's recipients for the national honours award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have finally been released.
Legit.ng reports that the list consists of 437 recipients from different works of life with the likes of politicians, industrialists, public service holders, legal practitioners, traditional rulers and entertainers.
This year's award featured five GCON, 54 CFR, 67 CON, 64 OFR, 101 OON, 75 MFR, 56 MON and 8 FRM to complete the 437 recipients for the 2022 honours.
President Buhari will be presenting each recipient with their medal of honour at the State House on Tuesday, October 11.
In this short piece, we will be spotlighting some of the traditional monarchs that made this year's list with twenty of them up for the honour of the COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR).
Below is the full list of monarchs enlisted in the 2022 national honours award.
COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR)
|S/N
|NAME
|STATUS
|STATE
|HONOUR
|1
|HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II
|Ooni of Ife
|Osun
|CFR
|2
|HM Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II
|Oba of Benin
|Edo
|CFR
|3
|His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero
|Emir of Kano
|Kano
|CFR
|4
|HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamali
|Emir of Zazzau
|Kaduna
|CFR
|5
|HRM Prof James Ortese Ayatse
|Tor Tiv V
|Benue
|CFR
|6
|HRH Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III
|Emir of Gombe
|Gombe
|CFR
|7
|HRH Alh. Muhammadu ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa
|Emir of Fika
|Yobe
|CFR
|8
|Da. Jacob Gyang Buba
|Gbong Gwom Jos
|Plateau
|CFR
|9
|HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (JSC Rtd)
|Emir of Lafia
|Nasarawa
|CFR
|10
|HM King Dandeson Douglas JAJA
|King Jaja of Opobo
|Rivers
|CFR
|11
|HRM Oba Gabriel Adejuwon
|Onisan of Isan Ekiti
|CFR
|12
|HIM Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II
|Deji of Akure
|Ondo
|CFR
|13
|HRH Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi
|Akarigbo of Remo
|Ogun
|CFR
|14
|His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, JP
|Oku Ibom Ibibio
|Akwa Ibom
|CFR
|15
|HRM Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu
|Igwe of Eziama
|Enugu
|CFR
|16
|HRM King Alfred Diete-Spiff
|Chairman, Bayelsa Council of Chiefs
|Bayelsa
|CFR
|17
|HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III
|Olu of Warri
|Delta
|CFR
|18
|HRM Eze (Dr) E. C. Okeke
|Chairman Imo Council
|Imo
|CFR
|19
|HRM Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke
|Chairman Abia Council
|Abia
|CFR
|20
|HRM Eze Charles N. Nkpuma
|Chairman, Ebonyi
|Ebonyi
|CFR
