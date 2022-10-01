Global site navigation

Ooni of Ife, Oba of Benin, and 18 Monarchs To Be Conferred National Honours by President Buhari
Nigeria

by  Segun Adeyemi

This year's recipients for the national honours award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have finally been released.

Legit.ng reports that the list consists of 437 recipients from different works of life with the likes of politicians, industrialists, public service holders, legal practitioners, traditional rulers and entertainers.

This year's award featured five GCON, 54 CFR, 67 CON, 64 OFR, 101 OON, 75 MFR, 56 MON and 8 FRM to complete the 437 recipients for the 2022 honours.

President Buhari will be presenting each recipient with their medal of honour at the State House on Tuesday, October 11.

In this short piece, we will be spotlighting some of the traditional monarchs that made this year's list with twenty of them up for the honour of the COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR).

Below is the full list of monarchs enlisted in the 2022 national honours award.

COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR)

S/NNAMESTATUSSTATEHONOUR
1HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja IIOoni of IfeOsunCFR
2HM Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare IIOba of BeninEdoCFR
3His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado BayeroEmir of KanoKanoCFR
4HRH Ahmed Nuhu BamaliEmir of ZazzauKadunaCFR
5HRM Prof James Ortese AyatseTor Tiv VBenueCFR
6HRH Abubakar Shehu Abubakar IIIEmir of GombeGombeCFR
7HRH Alh. Muhammadu ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa Emir of FikaYobeCFR

8Da. Jacob Gyang BubaGbong Gwom JosPlateauCFR
9HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (JSC Rtd)Emir of LafiaNasarawaCFR
10HM King Dandeson Douglas JAJAKing Jaja of OpoboRiversCFR
11HRM Oba Gabriel AdejuwonOnisan of Isan EkitiCFR
12HIM Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun IIDeji of AkureOndoCFR
13HRH Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi Akarigbo of RemoOgunCFR
14His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, JPOku Ibom IbibioAkwa IbomCFR
15HRM Igwe Amb. Lawrence AgubuzuIgwe of EziamaEnuguCFR
16HRM King Alfred Diete-SpiffChairman, Bayelsa Council of ChiefsBayelsaCFR

17HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III Olu of WarriDeltaCFR
18HRM Eze (Dr) E. C. OkekeChairman Imo Council ImoCFR
19HRM Eze Joseph Ndubuisi NwabekeChairman Abia CouncilAbiaCFR
20HRM Eze Charles N. NkpumaChairman, EbonyiEbonyiCFR

Source: Legit.ng

