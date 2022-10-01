This year's recipients for the national honours award of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have finally been released.

Legit.ng reports that the list consists of 437 recipients from different works of life with the likes of politicians, industrialists, public service holders, legal practitioners, traditional rulers and entertainers.

This year's national honours feature 20 traditional rulers across the federation. Photo: Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Olu of Warri, Oba of Benin

This year's award featured five GCON, 54 CFR, 67 CON, 64 OFR, 101 OON, 75 MFR, 56 MON and 8 FRM to complete the 437 recipients for the 2022 honours.

President Buhari will be presenting each recipient with their medal of honour at the State House on Tuesday, October 11.

In this short piece, we will be spotlighting some of the traditional monarchs that made this year's list with twenty of them up for the honour of the COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR).

Below is the full list of monarchs enlisted in the 2022 national honours award.

COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC (CFR)

S/N NAME STATUS STATE HONOUR 1 HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II Ooni of Ife Osun CFR 2 HM Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II Oba of Benin Edo CFR 3 His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero Emir of Kano Kano CFR 4 HRH Ahmed Nuhu Bamali Emir of Zazzau Kaduna CFR 5 HRM Prof James Ortese Ayatse Tor Tiv V Benue CFR 6 HRH Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III Emir of Gombe Gombe CFR 7 HRH Alh. Muhammadu ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa Emir of Fika Yobe CFR

8 Da. Jacob Gyang Buba Gbong Gwom Jos Plateau CFR 9 HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (JSC Rtd) Emir of Lafia Nasarawa CFR 10 HM King Dandeson Douglas JAJA King Jaja of Opobo Rivers CFR 11 HRM Oba Gabriel Adejuwon Onisan of Isan Ekiti CFR 12 HIM Oba (Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II Deji of Akure Ondo CFR 13 HRH Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi Akarigbo of Remo Ogun CFR 14 His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, JP Oku Ibom Ibibio Akwa Ibom CFR 15 HRM Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu Igwe of Eziama Enugu CFR 16 HRM King Alfred Diete-Spiff Chairman, Bayelsa Council of Chiefs Bayelsa CFR

17 HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III Olu of Warri Delta CFR 18 HRM Eze (Dr) E. C. Okeke Chairman Imo Council Imo CFR 19 HRM Eze Joseph Ndubuisi Nwabeke Chairman Abia Council Abia CFR 20 HRM Eze Charles N. Nkpuma Chairman, Ebonyi Ebonyi CFR

